Base metal miners likely to outshine steel companies in mixed Q3; JSPL, Hindalco emerge as top picks
SummaryJSPL and Hindalco are favoured among domestic metal firms as they navigate global price volatility in FY25. While JSPL performs well with long steel products, Hindalco faces headwinds from declining aluminium prices, though it remains a strong long-term investment option.
Domestic metal and mining companies with strong volume track records, superior product mixes and near-term expansion plans are expected to hold fort against swings in global prices and geopolitical uncertainties in the remainder of FY25, experts said ahead of the December quarter earnings season (Q3FY25).