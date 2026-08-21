'Baseless and inaccurate': TCS denies tracking individual employees after report on laptop monitoring tool

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied reports that it is using software on company-issued laptops to track individual employee activity, saying its digital monitoring tools are intended to assess network performance and improve the employee experience, according to a India Today report.

The clarification came after a report by Moneycontrol mentioned that TCS had activated a Digital User Experience Monitoring tool on laptops used by employees. Citing sources, the report said the software could provide information on applications being used and the time spent on them.

TCS disputed the characterisation of the system as employee surveillance.

"The reports regarding surveillance of employees are baseless and inaccurate. TCS does not track individual employee activity on laptops and respects their privacy," the company said in a statement to India Today Tech.

TCS added that it uses digital tools to monitor "macro-level network performance" to ensure security and availability and enhance the digital experience for employees.

What the reported monitoring tool does Digital User Experience Monitoring systems are generally used by organisations to assess the performance of applications, devices and networks. Such tools can help IT teams identify technical problems, troubleshoot issues, detect unusual network behaviour and improve system performance.

However, the Moneycontrol report raised questions about whether the technology could provide employers with information about individual users, given its reported ability to identify applications accessed and time spent on them.

TCS has maintained that it does not use its tools to track individual employee activity.

Details about the specific system including its software provider, configuration, the precise information collected and who within TCS can access it, have not been publicly disclosed.

Why employee monitoring is raising concerns The issue comes amid growing scrutiny of workplace monitoring as companies increasingly rely on digital tools to manage employees and protect corporate systems.

Employers may need visibility into their networks to prevent data leaks, identify security threats and maintain the availability of business applications. However, monitoring becomes more sensitive when information can be linked to individual employees or used to track detailed work activity.

TCS-Zscaler partnership TCS had earlier launched Workspace Experience Studio following a partnership with cybersecurity company Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX). At the time, TCS said the initiative would help enterprises monitor and improve their digital workplaces by combining zero-trust security, workplace observability, digital experience monitoring and AI-powered experience analytics.

However, it has not been established whether the Zscaler-powered technology is the same system referred to in the Moneycontrol report or whether it is being used to monitor TCS employees.