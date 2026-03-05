Struggling with nearly flat sales and a stock at a 52-week low, Bata India is pushing a “digital-first” reset to drive momentum. Revenue grew just 3% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, while nine-month sales are almost stagnant, lagging behind rivals such as Metro Brands and Campus Activewear, which report double-digit gains.
Bata enters Gen-Z party, plans 25% revenue from digital in 3 years
SummaryThe century-old shoe maker has amped up marketing spends to target millennials and Gen-Zs and keep the funnel going.
