Bata India overhauls strategy amidst stiff competition, weak demand
Summary
Bata India is undergoing a transformation to refresh its product offerings and retail strategy in response to changing consumer behaviours and competition. The company plans to increase product launches for budget-conscious buyers.
New Delhi: Footwear retailer Bata India Ltd is embarking on a broad transformation plan to refresh its products, retail experience, and supply chain agility as it faces a softer market and tougher competition. The company has over 1,970 stores.
