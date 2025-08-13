Bata India overhauls strategy amidst stiff competition, weak demand

Shah said the company will maintain its annual store opening guidance of about 100 to 150 stores per year. Bata operates both franchise and company-owned stores. “We do about ₹100 to ₹120 crore of capex every year. So it won’t be very different, but a large part of it is going into stores (70-80%), and the rest of it goes into product design and supply chain. A lot of this is redesigning the stores, the right kind of merchandise, the way you navigate in the stores, etc," he added.