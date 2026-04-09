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Bay Capital Partners aims for ₹1,500 crore in new growth crossover fund

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read9 Apr 2026, 06:11 PM IST
The fund aims to capitalize on an economy where one out of every three incremental rupees is expected to be transacted digitally.
The fund aims to capitalize on an economy where one out of every three incremental rupees is expected to be transacted digitally.(istockphoto)
Summary

Bay Capital Partners is launching a 1,500 crore crossover fund led by Sandeep Barasia and Tej Kapoor to back late-stage digital firms. The fund targets 10–15 high-growth companies preparing for public listings within the next three years.

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Bay Capital Partners plans to raise about 1,000-1,500 crore for a new fund targeting late-stage tech firms, joining investors chasing India’s rapidly maturing digital economy.

Bay Capital Partners plans to raise about 1,000-1,500 crore for a new fund targeting late-stage tech firms, joining investors chasing India’s rapidly maturing digital economy.

The Mumbai-based firm’s India Digital Opportunities Fund will back 10 to 15 companies in both private and public markets. To lead the vehicle, Bay Capital has brought in former Delhivery executive Sandeep Barasia and ICICI Ventures veteran Tej Kapoor as co-founders and managing partners.

The Mumbai-based firm’s India Digital Opportunities Fund will back 10 to 15 companies in both private and public markets. To lead the vehicle, Bay Capital has brought in former Delhivery executive Sandeep Barasia and ICICI Ventures veteran Tej Kapoor as co-founders and managing partners.

Also Read | Bay Capital debuts its first-ever open-ended AIF, aims to mark AUM of Rs. 5000 Cr in 5 years

“It's the first time we're doing a dedicated digital crossover fund. We're keeping the first fund fairly measured, so somewhere between 1,000-1,500 crore,” said Barasia, co-founder and managing partner, in an interview with Mint. “The idea is to find the right companies to back and deploy capital quickly.”

The launch comes as India's venture and growth equity market, according to the India Venture Capital Report 2026, hit $16 billion last year, buoyed by a doubling of large deals. Investors are increasingly shifting toward crossover strategies that bridge the gap between Series C rounds and initial public offerings.

The fund aims to capitalize on an economy where one out of every three incremental rupees is expected to be transacted digitally, according to Barasia. By targeting companies growing 60-70% annually, Bay Capital is betting on high-growth firms that require specialized guidance to navigate the tough task of taking a venture public.

The fund will target companies that are eyeing a listing within two to three years.

The India Venture Capital Report 2026 found that over the last year, fundraising by venture capital (VC) and growth funds increased to around $5.4 billion, led by a surge in $100 million-plus vehicles. Investors are increasingly focused on companies demonstrating strong unit economics and clearer monetization pathways.

Also Read | West Asia's escalating crisis begins to stall capital flows into India VC funds

“We want to work with those founders at the growth stage, and there's still a lot of value that needs to be added. These aren't always companies that understand public markets; we're going to help them with that,” Kapoor said.

Prior to his stint at ICICI Ventures, Kapoor served as the country head of India at Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, setting up their India investment strategy, and was the head of investments at South African holding company Naspers.

The partners are prioritizing companies with strong fundamentals and growth visibility, with valuations playing a secondary role. “It's not going to be valuation-driven as much as it is fundamentals-driven,” said Barasia.

Also Read | India's IPO momentum dips in FY26; all eyes on retail

For Bay Capital, the new fund is part of its larger legacy of investing in India over the past two decades. In that time, the firm has invested in established companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Marico, and Britannia, as well as new-age tech players such as PolicyBazaar, Lenskart, CarTrade Tech, and Ixigo.

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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesBay Capital Partners aims for ₹1,500 crore in new growth crossover fund

Bay Capital Partners aims for ₹1,500 crore in new growth crossover fund

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read9 Apr 2026, 06:11 PM IST
The fund aims to capitalize on an economy where one out of every three incremental rupees is expected to be transacted digitally.
The fund aims to capitalize on an economy where one out of every three incremental rupees is expected to be transacted digitally.(istockphoto)
Summary

Bay Capital Partners is launching a 1,500 crore crossover fund led by Sandeep Barasia and Tej Kapoor to back late-stage digital firms. The fund targets 10–15 high-growth companies preparing for public listings within the next three years.

Gift this article

Bay Capital Partners plans to raise about 1,000-1,500 crore for a new fund targeting late-stage tech firms, joining investors chasing India’s rapidly maturing digital economy.

Bay Capital Partners plans to raise about 1,000-1,500 crore for a new fund targeting late-stage tech firms, joining investors chasing India’s rapidly maturing digital economy.

The Mumbai-based firm’s India Digital Opportunities Fund will back 10 to 15 companies in both private and public markets. To lead the vehicle, Bay Capital has brought in former Delhivery executive Sandeep Barasia and ICICI Ventures veteran Tej Kapoor as co-founders and managing partners.

The Mumbai-based firm’s India Digital Opportunities Fund will back 10 to 15 companies in both private and public markets. To lead the vehicle, Bay Capital has brought in former Delhivery executive Sandeep Barasia and ICICI Ventures veteran Tej Kapoor as co-founders and managing partners.

Also Read | Bay Capital debuts its first-ever open-ended AIF, aims to mark AUM of Rs. 5000 Cr in 5 years

“It's the first time we're doing a dedicated digital crossover fund. We're keeping the first fund fairly measured, so somewhere between 1,000-1,500 crore,” said Barasia, co-founder and managing partner, in an interview with Mint. “The idea is to find the right companies to back and deploy capital quickly.”

The launch comes as India's venture and growth equity market, according to the India Venture Capital Report 2026, hit $16 billion last year, buoyed by a doubling of large deals. Investors are increasingly shifting toward crossover strategies that bridge the gap between Series C rounds and initial public offerings.

The fund aims to capitalize on an economy where one out of every three incremental rupees is expected to be transacted digitally, according to Barasia. By targeting companies growing 60-70% annually, Bay Capital is betting on high-growth firms that require specialized guidance to navigate the tough task of taking a venture public.

The fund will target companies that are eyeing a listing within two to three years.

The India Venture Capital Report 2026 found that over the last year, fundraising by venture capital (VC) and growth funds increased to around $5.4 billion, led by a surge in $100 million-plus vehicles. Investors are increasingly focused on companies demonstrating strong unit economics and clearer monetization pathways.

Also Read | West Asia's escalating crisis begins to stall capital flows into India VC funds

“We want to work with those founders at the growth stage, and there's still a lot of value that needs to be added. These aren't always companies that understand public markets; we're going to help them with that,” Kapoor said.

Prior to his stint at ICICI Ventures, Kapoor served as the country head of India at Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, setting up their India investment strategy, and was the head of investments at South African holding company Naspers.

The partners are prioritizing companies with strong fundamentals and growth visibility, with valuations playing a secondary role. “It's not going to be valuation-driven as much as it is fundamentals-driven,” said Barasia.

Also Read | India's IPO momentum dips in FY26; all eyes on retail

For Bay Capital, the new fund is part of its larger legacy of investing in India over the past two decades. In that time, the firm has invested in established companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Marico, and Britannia, as well as new-age tech players such as PolicyBazaar, Lenskart, CarTrade Tech, and Ixigo.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesBay Capital Partners aims for ₹1,500 crore in new growth crossover fund
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