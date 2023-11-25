Bayer CEO Says Breakup Wouldn’t Fix All of the Company’s Ills
William Boston ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 25 Nov 2023, 02:06 PM IST
SummaryNegative news and a share-price slump have reignited calls for the German crop-and-pharmaceutical group to spin off businesses.
BERLIN—Bayer Chief Executive Bill Anderson said the company would bounce back quickly from a recent spate of bad news, and warned that a breakup of the pharmaceutical and agricultural company was no universal cure for its ailments.
