Home / Companies / BCCL mine collapses in West Bengal's Asansol, no damage reported

BCCL mine collapses in West Bengal's Asansol, no damage reported

1 min read . 10:37 PM ISTANI
People and security personnel at the site after a BCCL's Damagodia closed mine reportedly collapsed, in Kulti of Asansol, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Soon after the mine collapsed, a police team reached the spot and conducted the inquiry. They also visited nearby locations to ascertain the damage, if any.

A closed mine belonging to Bharat Coking Coal Limited collapsed in the Kulti area of West Bengal's Asansol, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, there was no loss of life reported in the incident.

However, no damage was reported.

ALSO READ: Coal India to surpass 700 million tonnes production target by March 2023: CEO Pramod Agrawal

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Modi, the DCP, said, "We received information about the explosion in a closed mine of Bharat Coking Coal Limited(BCCL) in Damagoria Colliery, in Kulti area of Asansol. No operation is conducted at the mine. A police team reached the spot to assess if there was any damage to the nearby village. We are conducting an inquiry along with the BCCL staff and CISF. There is no report of any casualty thus far. We are also holding an inquiry in the nearby village. There are no reports of any damage there as well."

Further investigation is underway. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

