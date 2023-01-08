BCCL mine collapses in West Bengal's Asansol, no damage reported

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Modi, the DCP, said, "We received information about the explosion in a closed mine of Bharat Coking Coal Limited(BCCL) in Damagoria Colliery, in Kulti area of Asansol. No operation is conducted at the mine. A police team reached the spot to assess if there was any damage to the nearby village. We are conducting an inquiry along with the BCCL staff and CISF. There is no report of any casualty thus far. We are also holding an inquiry in the nearby village. There are no reports of any damage there as well."

