'Be hungry like Samsung': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares S. Korean firm's growth story as it projects $80 bn in Q3 profit

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday shared Samsung’s growth story, urging businesses to stay hungry for growth and innovation as the electronics major projected a quarterly operating profit of $80 billion.
In a post on X, Agarwal shared a screengrab of a Financial Times article reporting that Samsung’s operating profit was expected to rise nearly ninefold, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. He wrote, “Be hungry like Samsung. Samsung has just recorded a quarterly operating profit of USD 80 billion or almost ₹8 lakh crore! Its annual profit may exceed the combined profits of all listed companies in India.”
Agarwal highlighted Samsung’s evolution from a trading company into textiles and food processing, followed by consumer electronics and advanced memory chips. He added, “Its story is very amazing. Unlike the US tech companies which were founded as tech companies, Samsung was founded as a trading company which moved into textiles and food processing. Much later, it moved to consumer electronics like ACs and mobile phones. And from there into cutting-edge memory chips. What an evolution.”
He further said, “Companies like Samsung generate lakhs of jobs in Korea and other countries, including India. And women are a big part of the workforce.”
Describing Samsung as an owner-driven company, Agarwal said its journey showed why businesses must remain hungry and dynamic, continuing to pursue growth even after achieving considerable success.
Samsung, whose financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December, estimated that its third-quarter (July–September) operating profit would rise nearly ninefold from a year earlier to $80 billion.
According to its earnings guidance, the electronics giant projected consolidated sales of approximately 195 trillion Korean won (about $145 billion), and consolidated operating profit of approximately 107.4 trillion won (about $80 billion) for the third quarter of 2026.
In the second quarter of 2026, Samsung reported record consolidated revenue of 171.5 trillion won (about $128 billion), up 28% from the previous quarter. Operating profit also reached a quarterly record of 89.5 trillion won (about $66.8 billion). Earnings per share for both common and preferred shares rose 52% to 10,849 won (about $8.10).
According to the Financial Times, Samsung releases preliminary profit and sales estimates ahead of its full quarterly results. The guidance points to a fourth consecutive quarter of record earnings, as strong demand from AI companies strains memory chip supplies and pushes prices higher.
Samsung said it had become the world’s first technology company to report quarterly operating profit exceeding 100 trillion won ($74.6 billion) in its preliminary estimates.
Surging demand for memory chips, a crucial component in the data centres that power AI, has driven record profits and share prices for chipmakers such as Samsung. The company’s shares have more than doubled this year, lifting its market value to about $1.3 trillion.
Samsung is scheduled to release its detailed third-quarter results on 29 October.