One thing to add is, sometimes you can get misleading metrics, say, if you’re subsidizing your customers, giving a lot of deals and offers to get them to come and buy. But once the deals go away, the customers also go away. So you may think you have traction, or a product market fit, but it’s not really (there), because you were buying the customer, you’re buying revenues. So you have to make sure that it’s actually the customers doing it for their own reasons.