Behind Cheap Stuff From Shein and Temu: A Hard Bargain With Suppliers
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Jan 2024, 03:11 PM IST
SummaryThe shopping apps throw a lifeline to Chinese exporters, but it is a trade-off.
SHENZHEN, China—E-commerce sellers Shein and Temu are offering a lifeline for small suppliers in China’s manufacturing hubs—but it isn’t always a straightforward win.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less