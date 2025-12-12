Behind the deal that took Disney from AI skeptic to OpenAI investor

The Burbank entertainment company on Thursday announced a blockbuster deal with OpenAI to invest $1 billion for an equity stake in the ChatGPT maker. As part of the deal, OpenAI will license more than 200 characters from Disney so that users can create AI-generated videos in Sora. Through the three-year licensing arrangement, fans will be able to generate videos of themselves surfing with Stitch off the shores of Hawaii or wielding a lightsaber in front of R2-D2.