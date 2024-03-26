Active Stocks
Beige to offload 2.9% stake in Mankind Pharma through block deals

Mayur Bhalerao

Beige Ltd., an affiliate of ChrysCapital, holds a total of 2.99% stake in Mankind Pharma. After the sale, the holding will reduce to 0.09%.

The block deal comes amidst a stellar year for Mankind Pharma's stock price, which has surged by 98% so far this year, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that has gained 30%. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
The block deal comes amidst a stellar year for Mankind Pharma's stock price, which has surged by 98% so far this year, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that has gained 30%. (Photo: Reuters)

Beige Ltd., an affiliate of ChrysCapital, is looking to sell a portion of its stake in Mankind Pharma Ltd. through block deals. As per a term sheet reviewed by Mint, Beige Ltd. is offering to sell up to 11.63 million shares, representing 2.9% of Mankind Pharma's total stake. Additionally, Link Investment Trust is also participating in the block deal, selling up to 58,385 shares (0.015% stake).

The total deal value is estimated to be around 2,459.5 crore ($295 million).

The shares are being offered within a price range of 2,103.21 - 2,213.90 per share. This translates to a discount of 0.0% to 5.0% compared to Mankind Pharma's closing share price of 2,213.90 on the NSE on 22 March, 2024.

An email sent to a Mankind Pharma and ChrysCapital spokespersons remained unanswered.

IIFL Securities Ltd. and Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. are managing the sale process.

Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Quantitative & Alternative Research, believes including Mankind Pharma's revised shareholding for March by 16 April could qualify the stock for MSCI's May 2024 inclusion list. “Nuvama Alternative & Quant Desk estimates a potential inflow of $156 million, equivalent to 5.9 million shares, with an impressive 15 days impact. We believe the stock, with limited float available, should continue to do well and easily cross 2,500 in a short time," he added.

Currently, Beige Ltd. holds a total of 2.99% stake in Mankind Pharma. After the sale, the holding will reduce to 0.09%. This comes amidst a stellar year for Mankind Pharma's stock price, which has surged by 98% so far this year, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that has gained 30%.

It's noteworthy that on 12 December, 2023, Mankind Pharma sold 3.59% of its stake for 2,640.55 crore at 1,832.43 per share on the BSE. Interestingly, Kotak Mahindra Midcap Fund capitalized on the dip, acquiring a 0.5% stake (2.03 million shares) for 371.8 crore.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayur Bhalerao
"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 10:59 AM IST
