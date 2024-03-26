Beige to offload 2.9% stake in Mankind Pharma through block deals
Beige Ltd., an affiliate of ChrysCapital, holds a total of 2.99% stake in Mankind Pharma. After the sale, the holding will reduce to 0.09%.
Beige Ltd., an affiliate of ChrysCapital, is looking to sell a portion of its stake in Mankind Pharma Ltd. through block deals. As per a term sheet reviewed by Mint, Beige Ltd. is offering to sell up to 11.63 million shares, representing 2.9% of Mankind Pharma's total stake. Additionally, Link Investment Trust is also participating in the block deal, selling up to 58,385 shares (0.015% stake).