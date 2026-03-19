Warren Buffett’s devout fans say he is inimitable. It has never stopped others from trying.
Being ‘the next Warren Buffett’ sounds like an honor. It is more of a curse.
SummaryThere is only one Oracle of Omaha, though many have laid claim to a role as his spiritual successor.
Warren Buffett’s devout fans say he is inimitable. It has never stopped others from trying.
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