Benetton India CEO steps down; marketing head, commercial director also leave

Mumbai: Fashion retailer United Colors of Benetton is seeing top-level exits in India with the CEO, commercial director and marketing head having left or on their way out of the company, according to people familiar with the development.

Ramprasad Sridharan, CEO and managing director of United Colors of Benetton, India, who joined the company in June 2021, is on his way out following an over four-year-long stint.

In response to Mint's queries, Benetton India confirmed that Sridharan will be moving on from the company to pursue a new professional opportunity. He will continue to lead the business during the transition period to ensure continuity and stability while the company finalizes its succession plan.

Kaveri Nag, head of marketing and PR had exited the company too. Nikhil Upadhye, commercial director, Benetton India, left in March to join Ola Electric.

More departures are underway across the sales and online commerce team, the people said. This follows a 2024 global restructuring plan at the Italian retailer directed at trimming losses and shutting stores on account of greater competition and sluggish demand for its colourful clothing.

In 2023, the company announced a new business plan to be executed between 2024 and 2029.

“2023 was a challenging year for Benetton Group, as for all companies in the textile-clothing industry: the end of the post-pandemic recovery, the geopolitical tensions, inflation, and currency volatility had a negative impact on the Group’s performance. In light of the difficult environment and the deviation of expected results from the Business Plan forecasts, with the endorsement of the parent Edizione S.p.A., a new 2024-2029 Plan was prepared to guide the Group’s economic recovery," per the company filings for the year 2023.

New board

Last June, the Benetton Group Srl appointed a new board of directors made up of Christian Coco (Chairman), Andrea Pezzangora and Claudio Sforza. In 2024, co-founder Luciano Benetton resigned as chairman and Claudio Sforza stepped in as CEO to lead a turnaround. Hundreds of stores were shuttered in 2024 alone, per media reports.

Benetton had a first-mover advantage in India, having entered the market in the early 90s. It operates over 300 exclusive stores in India, apart from online sales and shops-in-shops.

Benetton India's revenue declined 6.6% to ₹874.06 crore in FY24, according to data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. However, it reported a significant surge in profit for the year at ₹90.36 crore from ₹9.94 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company managed a huge reduction in costs, especially material costs and purchases, leading to a much higher profit margin even though revenue declined.

People familiar with the developments in India pointed to the "ripple effects" of the global restructuring impacting the India business.

“The sense is that the business is not getting the support from global that it earlier got. There's clearly been a lot of ripple effects of the global restructuring and management changes at the top. In India, there have also been cuts in the marketing budgets at a time when huge investment is required in the country," said a person familiar with the development at the company who declined to be identified.

Employees are concerned about the uncertainty within the business with regard to future investments in the market along with measures being taken globally, said another person aware of the developments.

The group is tapping veterans to help drive the business in India, said those in the know. Members of the global team are currently in India.

Priority market

Group CEO Sforza, who is in India, reiterated the company’s strong commitment to the Indian market.

“India has been a key market to Benetton’s growth journey and it will continue to remain a priority market for us. With our strong brand presence and continued consumer trust, we see clear opportunities for growth and will remain focused on building the business in a consistent and sustainable manner," Sforza said.

Benetton India is a 100% subsidiary of the Benetton Group.

Established in the 1960s as part of the Benetton family’s entry into the business world, the company became one of the world’s most famous brands in the 1980s thanks to its iconic, brightly coloured sweaters and a series of advertising campaigns. The group also operates Sisley, an apparel brand of the lower-bridge segment of the market.

Mint reported earlier that several top-level changes were underway at the country’s top-retailers. The move comes as competition intensity has intensified for branded players with the entry of large established retailers as well as homegrown apparel labels.

Also Read | Arvind Fashions names Amisha Jain as MD & CEO

Consumers are cutting back on excessive discretionary purchases, prompting retailers to launch new collections and offer greater discounts.

Retailers such as Levi Strauss & Co., Arvind Fashions, Marks & Spencer (M&S), Pepe Jeans London and Bestseller India have all seen top management changes in the past 12 months.

Arvind Fashions Ltd named Amisha Jain as the managing director and chief executive officer with effect from 13 August as part of the succession planning. Jain joined from Levi’s. She replaced Shailesh Chaturvedi.