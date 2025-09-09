Benetton India CEO steps down; marketing head, commercial director also leave
Summary
Benetton had a first-mover advantage in India, having entered the market in the early 90s. It operates over 300 exclusive stores in India, apart from online sales and shop-in-shops. However, changes at the company's global head-office are prompting management changes in India.
Mumbai: Fashion retailer United Colors of Benetton is seeing top-level exits in India with the CEO, commercial director and marketing head having left or on their way out of the company, according to people familiar with the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story