Bengaluru was once a solid growth engine for QSR chains. Not anymore
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 26 Nov 2025, 05:46 pm IST
Summary
Bengaluru’s QSR market is struggling. Chains like Domino’s and McDonald’s say the city is now a drag on their national growth. Behind this is a combination of multiple factors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru has turned into a tougher market for quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains as footfalls decline, rentals stay high, and customers opt for more gourmet food choices, weakening the city’s long-held reputation as a dependable growth engine.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story