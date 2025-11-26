Bengaluru was once a solid growth engine for QSR chains. Not anymore

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has turned into a tougher market for quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains as footfalls decline, rentals stay high, and customers opt for more gourmet food choices, weakening the city’s long-held reputation as a dependable growth engine.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates the country's largest QSR chain Domino’s; Westlife Foodworld, which runs McDonald’s; and Barbeque Nation have pointed to slowing growth or a decline in sales in the southern city.

Analysts estimate that Bengaluru ranks among the top three cities for QSR operators, alongside Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, although the exact revenue contribution isn’t available. But the strain is becoming more pronounced when such chains grapple with a broader slowdown in discretionary spending.

Jubilant FoodWorks flagged earlier this month that the city has been one of its slowest-growing key metros over the past year, with Domino’s same-store sales remaining muted despite aggressive value-led offers and digital pushes. Store additions in the city have also moderated, with the operator prioritising consolidation and smaller-format outlets.

Also Read | Wipro to enter pet food market with new brand ‘HappyFur’

“Sentiment is low in highly dense IT-services zones like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and these geographies have grown less for us," said Sameer Khetarpal, CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks, during the September-quarter earnings call. “While other markets have compensated, performance in these pockets has been softer."

Barbeque Nation reported a 4% decline in its same-store sales in the city in July-September, compared to a 5% growth at its premium dining outlets. The company operates 35 outlets in Bengaluru across its mass-market Barbeque Nation and premium casual dining segments.

“Broadly, Bangalore has performed better than pan-India for our premium portfolio, but casual dining was impacted by seasonal factors like Navratri," said Rahul Agrawal, CFO of Barbeque Nation, on the September FY26 earnings call.

McDonald’s operator Westlife Foodworld also pointed to Bengaluru—its second-largest market in the South—as a drag on growth. “Bangalore, where we operate nearly 65 to 70 restaurants, has been the biggest drag on the system," said Saurabh Kalra, managing director of the company. Delivery and dine-in traffic in the city has been under pressure, especially among younger consumers in the affluent SEC A and B segments, Kalra said.

Also Read | Winter of hope: Why jacket and sweater sales are set to surge this quarter

Shifting preferences

The city’s discerning, tech-savvy consumer base is fuelling a premiumization trend, making the value-focused model of global QSR giants increasingly challenging, analysts said.

“The younger generation is increasingly choosing local bistros, artisanal cafés and Asian fast casual formats," said Sandeep Tirukoti, associate vice president, Avalon Consulting. “Customer frequency is fragmenting and someone trying six or seven different restaurants a month automatically visits their regular QSR far less often."

At the same time, Bengaluru’s café and fast-casual culture is taking away some of the demand.

AB Gupta, co-founder of three Bengaluru-based eateries Paris Panini, The Pizza Bakery, and Smash Guys, said that the September quarter was its best in the last few years. “We expanded our footprint across Bengaluru after seeing that customers across age groups are visiting frequently. Online orders, too, have climbed significantly."

Also Read | Cats are having their moment—and startups are rushing in with gourmet treats

Steep rents, fragmented market

Shifting preferences among younger, affluent consumers is not alone behind the QSR slowdown in Bengaluru.

Analysts say the city’s steep real-estate costs have worsened unit economics for QSR operators, making rent one of the biggest stress points right now. In pockets like Indiranagar, rentals have risen by over 30% year-on-year, according to Avalon Consulting’s Tirukoti. “Once rent starts taking up 20–25% of a store’s revenue, running a QSR outlet profitably becomes extremely difficult even for well-known chains."

The rise of cloud kitchens and localised delivery options has also intensified competition. Sagar Daryani, CEO of Wow! Momo, highlighted that Bangalore’s market has become “flooded" with both established and startup cloud kitchens, fragmenting demand. He noted that tech workers, historically a key consumer base, are moderating their out-of-home spending due to slower salary growth relative to rising living costs. “Even if the overall market pie grows, individual players are seeing a shrink in their share."

According to Avalon’s Tirukoti, the competition is not only widening but accelerating. “Cloud kitchens have pushed the fragmentation further. Speciality cafés have exploded—Third Wave alone has over 40 outlets, often in locations where QSRs once dominated. Even concepts like Rameshwaram Café, where a single outlet can generate ₹4.5–6 crore a month, shift consumer attention away from legacy chains."

Hybrid working patterns have also altered weekday demand around tech corridors. “People now spend on premium dining but choose very value-led meals during the week. In this split, the middle—where most QSRs sit—has lost relevance. Many tech workers rely on canteens or ₹100–150 meals on weekdays and save discretionary spending for more experiential places on weekends," Tirukoti said.

Structural changes needed

To counter the slowdown, some chains are adjusting strategies. Wow! Momo, for instance, has increased in-app discounts in Bengaluru and is focusing on dining-in experiences to lure customers back. Westlife has experimented with menu innovations and operational improvements in tech parks to boost footfalls, with mixed results.

Analysts say QSRs will need structural changes to revive demand in the city. “High-street locations like Indiranagar should now be treated as brand showcases, not volume drivers. Real throughput has to come from smaller delivery-friendly units in residential clusters with more stable rent structures," Tirukoti said.

Despite the turbulence, Bengaluru remains an important market. “Bengaluru is still a key hub for QSRs in South India," said Arvind Singhal, MD of The Knowledge Company. “But unlike Hyderabad or Mumbai, the twin challenges of space cost and consumer expectations mean chains have to innovate constantly or risk losing relevance."