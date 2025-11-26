Bengaluru was once a solid growth engine for QSR chains. Not anymore

McDonald’s operator Westlife Foodworld also pointed to Bengaluru—its second-largest market in the South—as a drag on growth. “Bangalore, where we operate nearly 65 to 70 restaurants, has been the biggest drag on the system," said Saurabh Kalra, managing director of the company. Delivery and dine-in traffic in the city has been under pressure, especially among younger consumers in the affluent SEC A and B segments, Kalra said.