Berger Paints plans retail expansion to grow in south, west India markets: CEO
The country’s second-largest paint company intends to expand its retail network in key southern, central and western states
Berger’s expansion comes after Grasim Industries launched its brand Birla Opus in February
Berger Paints India Ltd, the country’s second-largest paint company by market share, is increasing its retail presence in west and south India and adding capacity in the east to meet growth in demand and fend off competition, a top executive told Mint.