Berger Paints misses Q3 estimates on long monsoon, shorter festive season

Berger Paints India Ltd, India's second-largest paintmaker, missed analyst estimates as an unusually prolonged monsoon in October and a shorter festive season weighed on its December-quarter earnings.

The Kolkata-headquartered company’s third-quarter net profit attributable to the owners fell about 8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹271.16 crore, according to the company’s exchange filings. The profit fell short of the ₹285.83 crore estimate of 14 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

“The extended monsoons into October and the shortened festive season led to a negative October,” said Abhijit Roy, managing director and chief executive of Berger Paints, in a statement, adding that after October, they saw progressive demand improvement over the rest of the quarter, helping a good volume growth.

The paintmaker’s Ebitda fell marginally 0.16% year-on-year to ₹470.97 crore. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization—a measure of operating income. Berger reported a 0.29% on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹2,983.97 crore.

For the December quarter, the company reported a standalone volume growth of 8.5% and value growth of 0.4%, because of a higher share of economy emulsions, textures and tile adhesives, coupled with price corrections taken in 2024-25 in the economy emulsion segment, according to the investor presentation.

“The gradual improvement in domestic demand indicators across segments and the sequential monthly uptick in demand are positive indicators going forward. Results in the months ahead are expected to reflect these improvements,” said Roy in the statement.

