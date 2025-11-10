Berger Paints to defend market share, even if profits take a hit: CEO Abhijit Roy
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 5 min read 10 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Berger Paints MD Abhijit Roy says the company will protect market share at all costs as new entrants Birla Opus and JSW Paints stir up India’s colour war.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Eighteen months after Birla Opus stormed into the paints market, Berger Paints India Ltd is bracing for a full-blown colour war.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story