Berkshire Hathaway’s stock is so rich even Berkshire is buying less of it | Company Business News

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock is so rich even Berkshire is buying less of it
Karen Langley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Sep 2024, 04:26 PM IST
- Stock buybacks have slowed to a trickle. “If Buffett’s not buying his own stock, then why should we?” one investor asked.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway recently joined a rarefied club of companies valued at $1 trillion. Not everyone’s celebrating, though.
