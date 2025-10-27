Berkshire’s last chemicals deal was a bust. The OxyChem purchase looks better.
Summary
Lubrizol, which Warren Buffett’s company bought in 2011, probably isn’t worth much more than the conglomerate paid.
While Berkshire Hathaway’s recent deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s chemical business for $9.7 billion isn’t its first large purchase in the industry, it could be the first successful one.
