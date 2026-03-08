BENGALURU: Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) is doubling down on startups targeting India’s rural market, according to a senior executive at the firm.
Bertelsmann sees rural India as its next big investment frontier
SummaryBII says its investment thesis is focused on startups that help villages earn more or spend more, as rising rural incomes and consumption open new opportunities beyond agriculture.
