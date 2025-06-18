Indian consumers are looking beyond colas. Jeera spices up this craving
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 18 Jun 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
Cumin-based beverages are gaining traction in the category valued at ₹1,500-2,000 crore. Lahori Zeera to Parle Agro are scaling up production as demand for ethnic drinks grows.
New Delhi: Jeera or cumin, a staple spice in Indian kitchens, has triggered a battle among India’s beverage makers.
