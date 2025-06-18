India’s bottled beverage market is still dominated by fizzy colas. Think tank ICRIER estimates it to more than double from ₹67,100 crore in 2019 to ₹1.47 trillion by 2030. Still, the country is a vast market for traditional beverages like nimboo pani masala and aam panna, often made and consumed at home. Beverage makers have spotted an opportunity as jeera-based drinks become a popular alternative, particularly as a meal accompaniment due to their perceived functional benefits.