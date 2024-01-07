Beyond snacks and sweets: Haldiram’s Foods now also sells premium chocolates
The nearly century-old company is expanding its bakery and frozen foods businesses as well as it seeks to capture a bigger share of the growing demand for packaged foods among younger consumers
NEW DELHI : Haldiram’s Foods International Pvt Ltd (Nagpur) is entering the premium chocolate market, competing with the likes of ITC and Mondelez, as it builds a wider portfolio of packaged foods beyond sweets and savouries.
