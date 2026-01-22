Beyond the Crash: Is Kalyan Jewellers underperformance a red flag?
Kalyan Jewellers’ stock has hit a 52-week low, falling 17.5% year-to-date due to institutional selling and increased promoter share pledging.
Kalyan Jewellers has had a rough start to 2026, with the stock sliding 17.5% this calendar year, lagging peers. On Wednesday, Kalyan Jewellers’ stock slid to its 52-week low of ₹390, plunging 12% and remaining deep in the red, while peers are up 0.4-4.5%. Sky Gold and PC Jeweller have slipped too, but only marginally, by 0.4-1%.