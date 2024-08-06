BGMI maker Krafton chooses India as its biggest bet
Summary
- The maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and distributor of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has earmarked $150 million, after having already invested $170 million, to invest in Indian gaming and content firms—through partnerships, acquisitions and even a startup incubation model.
Bengaluru: Krafton Inc, a South Korea-headquartered gaming firm, is looking at India as its biggest investment bet around the world. Having invested $170 million already, the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and distributor of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) globally has earmarked another $150 million to invest in Indian gaming and content firms—through partnerships, acquisitions and even a startup incubation model.