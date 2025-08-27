Micromax founder Rahu Sharma’s BPL eyes electronics component foray by year-end
While Sharma’s push coincides with the government seeking applications from companies for subsidies under the ₹22,919 crore electronics component manufacturing scheme, he said BPL's foray is not linked to incenties.
Bhagwati Products Limited (BPL), owned by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, is looking to foray into electronics component manufacturing by year-end after ramping up production of smartphones, tablets, wearables, and storage devices.
