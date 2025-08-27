BPL, which is also a beneficiary under the smartphone PLI scheme, has largely missed the opportunity to get incentives under the scheme as it could not scale up the production of Micromax phones and secure large orders from other smartphone companies. However, it was able to ramp up its production and apply for incentives in FY25 as its orders surged after Chinese original design manufacturer (ODM) Huaqin formed a joint venture with the company and acquired a 49% stake.