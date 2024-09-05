Bharat Electronics share are down by -1.96%, Nifty down by -0.12%

At 05 Sep 11:04 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹293.05, -1.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82252.91, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹299.65 and a low of ₹291.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 298.18 10 301.67 20 299.55 50 308.92 100 283.96 300 231.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹302.0, ₹305.25, & ₹308.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹295.4, ₹292.05, & ₹288.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 17.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.60 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.41% with a target price of ₹326.47619048.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in june quarter.