Bharat Electronics share are down by -2.19%, Nifty down by -0.95%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 290.05 and closed at ₹ 284.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 290.35 and a low of ₹ 282.25 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:02 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹284.25, -2.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81386.68, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹290.35 and a low of ₹282.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 297.80 10 301.24 20 299.99 50 308.80 100 284.71 300 232.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹297.0, ₹303.0, & ₹306.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹287.5, ₹284.0, & ₹278.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 111.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.86% with a target price of ₹326.47619048.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in june quarter.