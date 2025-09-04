Beyond metal bashing: How Bharat Forge is reinventing itself for the digital era
T. Surendar , Satish John 10 min read 04 Sept 2025, 05:01 pm IST
Summary
Baba Kalyani wants to transform his six-decade-old forging company into a digitally-driven, automation-first technology powerhouse straddling defence, aerospace, mobility, and now even AI infrastructure. But will those bets pay off, especially since forging still makes up 80% of its revenue?
Mumbai: Step inside Bharat Forge’s sprawling Pune headquarters, and it doesn’t feel like the factory floor of an old-line forging company. The clang of presses shaping red-hot steel still echoes, but increasingly it is drowned out by the buzz of servers, the glow of digital dashboards, and young engineers clustered around AI terminals.
