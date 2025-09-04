Beyond metal bashing: How Bharat Forge is reinventing itself for the digital era

Mumbai: Step inside Bharat Forge’s sprawling Pune headquarters, and it doesn’t feel like the factory floor of an old-line forging company. The clang of presses shaping red-hot steel still echoes, but increasingly it is drowned out by the buzz of servers, the glow of digital dashboards, and young engineers clustered around AI terminals.

On a wall-sized screen, live data streams in from plants in Germany and the United States. Every press, every induction furnace, every machine has a digital twin.

“We can see in real time what’s happening in any of our plants worldwide," says Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director (CMD), gesturing at the display. “If a press in our US plant has a problem, engineers here in Pune can correct it remotely. It’s like online surgery for machines."

Then he adds the line that defines Bharat Forge’s future: “In the next three years, we will have a dark factory—a plant that runs without people. That’s where manufacturing is going, and that’s where Bharat Forge must go."

This is Bharat Forge 2.0 in action—a radical reinvention of a six-decade-old forging company into a digitally-driven, automation-first technology powerhouse straddling defence, aerospace, mobility, and now even AI infrastructure.

Not Plan B

The timing of this reinvention is no accident. Bharat Forge can no longer afford to just be the world’s largest forging company. Its legacy auto-components business of making combustion engines, gear boxes and other transmission parts faces disruption from the rise of electric vehicles, while India’s defence modernization drive demands far more than metal-bashing prowess—it requires mastery over electronics, software, AI, and complex systems integration.

What makes the transition even more urgent is that forging still contributes nearly 80% of Bharat Forge’s revenues. And that core business is under pressure. The global slowdown in auto demand, combined with rising American tariffs on exports, has already dented profitability in recent quarters. For a company that derives as much as 40% of its export revenues from the US market, the road to diversification will be bumpy.

In FY25, due to weak export demand, the company’s revenue, at ₹15,123 crore, was slightly lower than the previous year, while profit stagnated at ₹913 crore. An Antique Broking August report expects the impact of tariffs to be fully visible in the next six months, with a high-single-digit or double-digit decline in volumes.

Bharat Forge made the pivot to defence a while back but is now accelerating the process by modernising its manufacturing operations at a time when other large Indian companies are also investing in the sector. L&T has already established a large shipyard, while Adani has set up units to manufacture machine guns, and the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, which is already an outsourced manufacturer of aerospace components for French defence company Dassault, wants to be a global supplier in the space.

“We had to reinvent ourselves," says Baba Kalyani. “If we didn’t, half our business could disappear. And if India is to build its own defence ecosystem, we cannot just be a component supplier—we have to be a full systems integrator."

Consultants tracking the sector agree. “We are already past the tipping point for the Indian manufacturing industry to digitise," observes Vijay Kumar Baliyan, MD and lead–Industry X at Accenture. He points out that most Indian factories are climbing a ladder of digital maturity, from foundational paperless systems and sensors, to intelligent data-driven optimization, to autonomous loops and, eventually, dark factories. At around 70% capacity utilization, Indian plants see quick ROI (return on investment) from digitisation, but as Baliyan stresses, the real leap will come from investing in defence-grade automation—exactly the direction Bharat Forge is headed.

Automation at the core

If Bharat Forge is to transform from a component supplier into a defence technology leader, the foundation has to be world-class manufacturing that never stops. For a company running giant presses worth hundreds of crores, downtime is death—and in defence, reliability is non-negotiable.

The solution has been to retrofit even decades-old machines with IoT sensors, build digital twins, and apply predictive analytics.

“We’ve done all this in-house," says Amit Kalyani, deputy MD. “Every critical press, furnace, or induction line now has condition monitoring, energy monitoring, and predictive maintenance built in. What once needed manual checks now happens automatically, with real-time alerts."

This isn’t just about saving costs; it’s about building defence-grade resilience into the company’s DNA.

Global parallels make the strategy clear. Mercedes-Benz, for example, has tied up with Nvidia to create a digital twin of its entire global production system, where every line and robot has a virtual counterpart. Bharat Forge, without the glitz, is pursuing the same goal: factories that anticipate failures, self-correct, and never stop.

Automation, then, is the bedrock. The dark factory is the destination.

Smart robotics

A “dark factory" isn’t just futuristic jargon. For Bharat Forge, it’s the natural endpoint of its pivot: factories smart enough to run defence-grade production 24/7, without human error or stoppage. At its AI & Robotics Lab, the company is designing “smart robots" that don’t just follow instructions, but analyze, decide, and act.

“These are not dumb robots that go from point A to point B," explains Baba Kalyani. “Our robots must be able to recognize an anomaly, communicate with machines, and even change parameters themselves. That’s how you achieve a true dark factory."

The clearest embodiment of this vision is Snowy, a quadruped robot with cameras, LIDAR (remote sensing technology using laser light), and Nvidia’s advanced AI kit incorporated within it. Snowy patrols shopfloors, checks for oil leaks, and even works with robotic arms to fix misalignments.

When Baba Kalyani first met Snowy, he gave it commands to see if it recognized him. Watching it respond, he imagined a future where “robots like Snowy snoop around our factories, troubleshoot problems, and communicate with other machines".

For him, it also carried a personal echo: Snowy reminded him of his late Great Dane. “Only this one," he smiled, “will guard our factories instead of our homes."

Bharat Forge is now building an industrial version of Snowy, more rugged and mobile—not a showpiece, but a core element of how future defence plants will operate.

“When you see global companies creating their digital twins, you know where the world is going," Baba adds. “At Bharat Forge, we are building our own path—but it has to meet India’s defence needs, not just auto needs."

Experts note that Bharat Forge’s focus on robotics mirrors a wider trend in Indian industry. “Automation today goes far beyond robotics," says Cini Mathew, SVP, global head–SCM Core Manufacturing & Asset Management Engineering at SAP. “It spans workflow digitisation, AI, and machine learning, orchestrating end-to-end processes. Many Indian factories are already running highly sophisticated digital workflows. The real breakthroughs come when this technology addresses scrap reduction, predictive maintenance, and safety-critical monitoring."

Cini argues that India’s advantage is that many of its new plants are “digital-native", free of legacy baggage. “That allows Indian firms to leapfrog and match—sometimes surpass—Western peers."

Defence is not just metal

The shift into defence is not optional. With EVs eroding its auto business, Bharat Forge had to go where future growth lies—and India’s multi-billion-dollar defence modernization push provided the answer.

For Baba Kalyani, the inspiration for this pivot also comes from history. He often cites the book Freedom’s Forge, a true account of how the United States became the arsenal of democracy during World War II.

“If you look at manufacturing today," he says, “the biggest absorber of manufactured goods is the US, because it accounts for 30% of world GDP. The biggest producer is China—except in defence. In defence, the US is the largest producer, and there’s a history to this. I recommend reading Freedom’s Forge."

He recounts how President Franklin Roosevelt’s Lend-Lease program transformed America into a wartime manufacturing superpower during World War II. “Between 1940 and 1945, the US built 124,750 fighter aircraft, 141 aircraft carriers, 88,000 tanks, and a million artillery pieces. That sheer surge of capacity is what made America a superpower. It was patriotism channelled through manufacturing," says Baba Kalyani.

For the Bharat Forge boss, the lesson is clear: defence manufacturing builds not just weapons but nations. “That is why Bharat Forge must diversify into defence—because it is as much about national security as it is about business."

From its very first indigenous artillery gun, the ATAGS, Bharat Forge has moved from parts to complete systems. The ATAGS bristles with sensors, AI-driven diagnostics, and software that captures every microsecond of firing data—the kind of system integration that is vital for a 21st-century army.

“Every time you fire, the gun is monitoring itself," says Baba Kalyani. “If something goes wrong, the system raises an alarm instantly. That’s AI changing the battlefield."

The company has since built a light tank with a glass cockpit and automated ammunition handling, and India’s first indigenous turret system—both projects that force Bharat Forge to marry forging muscle with software intelligence.

“Defence gave us the chance to move from components to complete products," says Amit Kalyani. “It was not just about saving our business from EV disruption. It was about ensuring India has indigenous systems, built at global standards."

This shift also redefines work on the shopfloor. “Digitisation consistently drives productivity, but it also empowers employees," says Cini Mathew. “Repetitive, paper-heavy processes get automated, while workers focus on higher-value roles. The real story is not about job losses but about equipping people with tools to contribute more meaningfully."

New lessons in IP

The drive toward self-reliance isn’t just patriotic. It comes from bruising experience. In its early defence days, Bharat Forge depended on foreign partners for fire-control systems. When testing required modifications, the supplier refused access to source code.

“That was the turning point," says Baba Kalyani. “We said: never again. We built our own systems in-house. Today, the fire-control computers, the electronics, the software—it’s all our IP."

Owning IP is what allows Bharat Forge to export freely, without restrictions. In fact, over 90% of its defence revenues come from exports—proof that Bharat Forge 2.0 is not just about serving India, but competing globally.

Put together, that is Bharat Forge 2.0—a company forging its way from the era of steel and sweat into the age of sensors and software. And if it gets there, it won’t just be a milestone for one company—it could well redefine what Indian manufacturing looks like in the 21st century.

“As India scales to a $10 trillion economy, manufacturing is expected to grow from $0.6 trillion today to $2.5 trillion," says Accenture’s Baliyan. “This growth won’t come from traditional factories alone—it will come from smart, highly automated facilities. Bharat Forge’s pursuit of a dark factory shows how Indian companies must step up to stay globally competitive."

Bharat Forge 2.0 is both a survival strategy and a gamble. If it succeeds, it could secure the company’s future and even set the template for Indian manufacturing. If it falters, the risks of overreach are real.

Still, scepticism lingers. Defence, while strategically important, is a long-gestation bet—dependent on procurement cycles, political priorities, and technology risks. For example, engineering giant Larsen & Toubro decided last year to utilise its defence equipment manufacturing capacity to make non-military equipment and infrastructure to better utilise its assets while it awaited larger defence contracts. The company’s chairman emeritus, A.M. Naik, had then said that the company’s shipyard was still underutilised and needed more government contracts. For Bharat Forge, several projects are yet to be fully approved by the government and large orders may still be a few years away. And the dark factory, however visionary, is still three years away from reality.

If history is any guide, such industrial strength can change the destiny of nations. By reinventing itself through AI, automation, and defence systems integration, Bharat Forge may well be laying the groundwork for India’s own “arsenal of democracy" moment—one where technology, industry, and patriotism converge to secure the country’s future. But for now, the company must navigate turbulence in its legacy business while betting big on an uncertain future.