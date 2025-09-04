Beyond metal bashing: How Bharat Forge is reinventing itself for the digital era

Still, scepticism lingers. Defence, while strategically important, is a long-gestation bet—dependent on procurement cycles, political priorities, and technology risks. For example, engineering giant Larsen & Toubro decided last year to utilise its defence equipment manufacturing capacity to make non-military equipment and infrastructure to better utilise its assets while it awaited larger defence contracts. The company’s chairman emeritus, A.M. Naik, had then said that the company’s shipyard was still underutilised and needed more government contracts. For Bharat Forge, several projects are yet to be fully approved by the government and large orders may still be a few years away. And the dark factory, however visionary, is still three years away from reality.