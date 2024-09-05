Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -1.61%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 279 and closed at ₹ 274.25. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 280.45 and a low of ₹ 270.3.

At 05 Sep 11:10 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹274.25, -1.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82288.81, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹280.45 and a low of ₹270.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.26 10 294.22 20 294.72 50 304.34 100 293.97 300 248.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹283.53, ₹288.17, & ₹291.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹275.53, ₹272.17, & ₹267.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 15.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.98% with a target price of ₹222.1875. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}