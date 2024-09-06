Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -2.72%, Nifty down by -0.88%

At 06 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹266.1, -2.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81397.35, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹273 and a low of ₹265 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.47 10 292.47 20 294.09 50 304.02 100 294.19 300 249.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹279.38, ₹285.02, & ₹289.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹269.18, ₹264.62, & ₹258.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 38.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.5% with a target price of ₹222.1875.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in june quarter.