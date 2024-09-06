Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -2.72%, Nifty down by -0.88%

At 06 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹266.1, -2.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81397.35, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹273 and a low of ₹265 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|287.47
|10
|292.47
|20
|294.09
|50
|304.02
|100
|294.19
|300
|249.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹279.38, ₹285.02, & ₹289.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹269.18, ₹264.62, & ₹258.98.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 38.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -2.72% today to trade at ₹266.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas are falling today, but its peers Thermax, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.88% & -0.98% each respectively.
