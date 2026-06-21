Bharat Taxi eyes 55-60 smaller cities, puts bikes and autos at centre of growth

The platform operates under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. While the cooperative was established in June 2025, commercial operations began in February 2026, flagged off in Delhi by Union cooperation minister Amit Shah. “Like Amul in Gujarat, this is a unique cooperative model of its kind in the world. The wheels of your taxi will run for the benefit of the sarathi (driver) community -- this is the spirit of cooperation," said Shah during the launch.