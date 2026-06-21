Bharat Taxi eyes 55-60 smaller cities, puts bikes and autos at centre of growth

NEW DELHI: Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-led ride-hailing platform launched in February, plans to expand to 55-60 smaller cities—including Kanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as towns in Rajasthan and satellite areas around major urban centres—over the next three to six months, a top official said.
The platform said its focus on smaller cities aligns with its goal of democratising mobility in regions where transport options remain limited. Unlike profit-driven ride-hailing platforms that often avoid such markets due to lower demand and commissions, Bharat Taxi believes its zero-commission model enables sustainable operations while offering consumers an alternative mobility service. Although branded as a taxi platform, Bharat Taxi also offers bike and auto-rickshaw services. The platform said these categories are expected to drive adoption in smaller markets.