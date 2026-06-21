Bharat Taxi eyes 55-60 smaller cities, puts bikes and autos at centre of growth

NEW DELHI: Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-led ride-hailing platform launched in February, plans to expand to 55-60 smaller cities—including Kanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as towns in Rajasthan and satellite areas around major urban centres—over the next three to six months, a top official said.
NEW DELHI: Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-led ride-hailing platform launched in February, plans to expand to 55-60 smaller cities—including Kanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as towns in Rajasthan and satellite areas around major urban centres—over the next three to six months, a top official said.
The platform said its focus on smaller cities aligns with its goal of democratising mobility in regions where transport options remain limited. Unlike profit-driven ride-hailing platforms that often avoid such markets due to lower demand and commissions, Bharat Taxi believes its zero-commission model enables sustainable operations while offering consumers an alternative mobility service. Although branded as a taxi platform, Bharat Taxi also offers bike and auto-rickshaw services. The platform said these categories are expected to drive adoption in smaller markets.
The platform said its focus on smaller cities aligns with its goal of democratising mobility in regions where transport options remain limited. Unlike profit-driven ride-hailing platforms that often avoid such markets due to lower demand and commissions, Bharat Taxi believes its zero-commission model enables sustainable operations while offering consumers an alternative mobility service. Although branded as a taxi platform, Bharat Taxi also offers bike and auto-rickshaw services. The platform said these categories are expected to drive adoption in smaller markets.
Expansion drive
Of the nearly 650,000 drivers associated with the platform, around 50% drive cabs, 30% bikes and the remainder autos, according to the platform. Bharat Taxi's expansion strategy mirrors that of ride-hailing platform Rapido, which initially focused on tier-II and tier-III markets. “Consumers need multiple alternatives in smaller cities, and we aim to provide that. Since Bharat Taxi entered the market, several competitors have moved towards lower commissions and subscription rates. Whether directly or indirectly, drivers are benefiting from reduced commission burdens,” said Pandey.
The platform is currently operational in cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Mumbai, with presence across parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. It plans to expand to 120 cities over the next year and eventually build operations in more than 500 cities, towns and smaller locations across India.
Bharat Taxi's expansion comes at a time when India's ride-hailing market is dominated by Uber and Rapido. In May, Rapido raised $240 million in a primary funding round led by Prosus, with participation from WestBridge Capital, Accel, and other investors. Earlier this year, Uber infused nearly ₹3,000 crore (about $330 million) into its Indian subsidiary, Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, amid growing competition in the market.
When asked how Bharat Taxi plans to compete against rivals with deep financial resources, Pandey said the cooperative's driver-centric approach gives it a distinct advantage.
“We are facilitating Mudra loans and creating a social security net for drivers. They know they are part of a trusted cooperative, they are not paying high commissions, and they have a voice if they face any challenges,” he said.
Offered under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Mudra loans are collateral-free business loans of up to ₹20 lakh, aimed at funding non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises.
Pandey also argued that Bharat Taxi's customer and driver acquisition costs are substantially lower than those of competing platforms. “We have acquired these drivers at a fraction of the cost incurred by other platforms. Our driver acquisition cost is less than one-tenth of what it would be for any competitor,” he said, attributing the lower costs to the cooperative structure and brand appeal.
The platform is also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline bookings and customer support. “Users can book rides through WhatsApp, and if they have any questions, they can interact with the system in detail through voice. The entire process is managed automatically by AI agents,” said Pandey.
On monetisation, Bharat Taxi follows a per-ride fee model instead of charging commissions. For cabs and autos, drivers are charged a fixed fee of ₹8-9 per ride, irrespective of the fare amount. “Whether the ride is worth ₹100 or ₹1,000, the fee remains the same,” Pandey said.
The platform operates under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. While the cooperative was established in June 2025, commercial operations began in February 2026, flagged off in Delhi by Union cooperation minister Amit Shah. “Like Amul in Gujarat, this is a unique cooperative model of its kind in the world. The wheels of your taxi will run for the benefit of the sarathi (driver) community -- this is the spirit of cooperation," said Shah during the launch.