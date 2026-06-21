Bharat Taxi eyes 55-60 smaller cities, puts bikes and autos at centre of growth

The platform said its focus on smaller cities aligns with its goal of democratising mobility in regions where transport options remain limited. Unlike profit-driven ride-hailing platforms that often avoid such markets due to lower demand and commissions, Bharat Taxi believes its zero-commission model enables sustainable operations while offering consumers an alternative mobility service. Although branded as a taxi platform, Bharat Taxi also offers bike and auto-rickshaw services. The platform said these categories are expected to drive adoption in smaller markets.