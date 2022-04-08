NEW DELHI : In another social media spat, BharatPe chief executive Suhail Sameer accused former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover of stealing money from the company.

This started when a former BharatPe employee posted that the company had not paid a salary to him and other employees for March.

On 6 April, an IT associate at BharatPe, Karan Sarki, in a LinkedIn post, tagging Sameer and BharatPe’s other co-founder, wrote, “Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason, and their salaries have not been paid. We have been with BharatPe ever since the company started, and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run and small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money on the company’s petty cash, and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa, and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders are you."

Sarki was terminated last month. A BharatPe official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We no longer require the services of some of the staff members."

Later in the night, Grover’s sister Aashima Grover, who is a senior manager at MetLife, commented on the post, saying BharatPe’s top management is a “shameless bunch".

To which Sameer replied, “Aashima Behen - tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

Responding to the post, Grover then wrote, “Folks, please look into this. Not done — their salaries have to be paid first before anything," and he even tagged the head of financial control at BharatPe Hersimran Kaur and Sameer.

Sameer’s comment drew backlash, and on 7 April, he apologized for his comment and even promised to pay dues. He wrote, “Friends - I apologize to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees’ full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience and refrain from building a story based on a false narrative."

“BharatPe strongly denies any social media comments which suggest that the company has not paid salaries to its employees. All the employees of the company have been paid their March salary in full. As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in due course as per company policy," said a BharatPe spokesperson.

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain have been accused of financial irregularities, due to which they were removed from the company last month.

