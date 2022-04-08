BharatPe CEO, Grover spar over staff dues

On 6 April, an IT associate at BharatPe, Karan Sarki, in a LinkedIn post, tagging Sameer and BharatPe’s other co-founder, wrote, “Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason, and their salaries have not been paid. We have been with BharatPe ever since the company started, and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run and small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money on the company’s petty cash, and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa, and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders are you."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}