DELHI/MUMBAI : The extent and scope of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at BharatPe widened on Monday after the fintech firm prepared to bring in accounting firm PwC to look into the company’s transactions.

The hiring of PwC is in addition to Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), but the scope of the auditor’s probe is slightly different, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

“PwC is in the last stages to be brought on board to look at the transactions of the fintech firm and verify the company’s internal checks. The company’s internal findings of the so-called financial irregularities are being tabled in front of both PwC and A&M," the person said, requesting anonymity.

On 29 January, Mint reported that the board of BharatPe had decided to terminate the services of co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover.

The decision is reportedly based on a preliminary internal investigation that has thrown up indications of financial fraud.

“As per policy, PwC does not comment on any specific company, and therefore, we will not be able to respond to your query," said a spokesperson for PwC.

As a result of ongoing third-party probes, only a handful of relevant officials are being called to the office in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.

“BharatPe’s office is open as per covid protocols of 50% capacity. All staff are allowed to come, based on covid policy and their work rotation schedules," said a spokesperson for BharatPe in an emailed reply.

“The company will not comment on other speculative questions until the audit report is complete," the spokesperson added.

The statutory auditor of BharatPe, Deloitte, is also likely to be questioned on how it missed the alleged financial irregularities, said a second person, who also requested anonymity.

“Deloitte as a statutory auditor was interacting with Harsimran Kaur, the financial controller of BharatPe. The last audit by the big-four firm was for the fiscal ending March 2021," said this person.

A spokesperson for Deloitte declined to comment.

“As statutory and financial auditors, Deloitte was an external auditor. Following the appointment of Alvarez and Marsal, Deloitte has written to the board of BharatPe asking why there was a need for such a probe. They have also sought terms of reference given to the independent third-party auditors to ensure all the relevant questions are being asked to aid in the probe. This would also enable Deloitte to check internally whether some misstatements were made by the BharatPe management and information was concealed," said a third person with direct knowledge of the audit process.

Considering that BharatPe, as of fiscal 2020, had a revenue of ₹110 crore, it was not required to have an internal auditor. In fiscal 2021, the revenue was ₹700 crore.

According to the Companies Act, 2013, internal auditors who report to the company audit head are required only when the company’s revenue is more than ₹200 crore in the previous fiscal.

“As there was no internal auditor, three people from BharatPe’s management were responsible for the internal checks and audit. All these three were reporting to Kaur," said the person.

Meanwhile, Karanjawala and Co., the law firm that represented Tata Sons in the Supreme Court during its fight with Cyrus Mistry, has been hired by Grover. Karanjawala and Co. confirmed the development without sharing details.

