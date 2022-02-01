BharatPe to bring in PwC as probe widens

“As statutory and financial auditors, Deloitte was an external auditor. Following the appointment of Alvarez and Marsal, Deloitte has written to the board of BharatPe asking why there was a need for such a probe. They have also sought terms of reference given to the independent third-party auditors to ensure all the relevant questions are being asked to aid in the probe. This would also enable Deloitte to check internally whether some misstatements were made by the BharatPe management and information was concealed," said a third person with direct knowledge of the audit process.

