 Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Hero Moto, JSW Steel and more: 7 Nifty50 stocks that are likely to post over 40% jump in Q3 profit | Mint Primer
Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Hero Moto, JSW Steel and more: 7 Nifty50 stocks that are likely to post over 40% jump in Q3 profit

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Jan 2024, 06:22 PM IST Pranati Deva

In the upcoming Q3 results, Motilal Oswal expects ... more

Apollo Hospitals: The brokerage predicts a 53.8% jump in its Q3 net profit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>236 crore versus <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>153 crore last year. It expects operational loss to decline to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38.7 crore QoQ. Optimisation of revenue per store will drive 11% YoY growth in pharmacy sales for the quarter, it added. 
L&T: The brokerage sees a 41.2 percent rise in its Q3 net profit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,291 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,456 crore last year. It also expects consolidated revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by 18% YoY Core E&C revenue growth. It forecasts Core E&C EBITDA margin of 8.5%, flat YoY and up 110 bps QoQ as legacy orders near completion. Key monitorables include further improvement in order inflows from the GCC region and private sector as well as the working capital cycle, added MOSL.
Hero Moto: The auto major is likely to post a net profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,039 crore in Q3, up 46.2 percent from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>711 crore in the same quarter last year, as per the brokerage. Volumes grew 18% YoY due to healthy recovery in the domestic market, while discounts during the festival season restricted realisations growth to 2% YoY, it added. MOSL also predicted that the margin would see a 20 bp QoQ contraction (+240 bps YoY) due to slightly higher raw material costs offset by lower other expenses.
Divi's Labs: The brokerage sees a 47.8 percent rise in its Q3 net profit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500.8 crore versus <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>306 crore in the same period last year. On the low base of the past year, it is expected to deliver 19% YoY growth in sales for the quarter, it added. However, MOSL noted that key monitorables include the impact on freight costs due to recent global political turmoil and an update on the pricing of the generic API portfolio. (HT_PRINT)
BPCL: MOSL predicts the OMC major to post a 66.7 percent rise in its net profit in Q3FY24 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,270 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,960 crore in the corresponding period last year. It expects reported GRM at USD 11.7/bbl, with a blended gross marketing margin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.2/liter. It further predicts marketing sales (excluding exports) volumes of 12.8mmt (flat YoY/up 5% QoQ) during the quarter. Also, watch out for updates on the expansion of the Bina refinery and the construction of a new petrochemicals plant, said the brokerage. 
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is likely to post a 50% jump in its net profit in Q3FY24 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore last year. MOSL expects a 2.6% revenue growth on a sequential basis, led by 2.5%/2% QoQ growth in India Wireless/Airtel Africa. It also predicts India's Wireless growth supported by 1%/1.5% QoQ growth in Subscribers/ARPU, and sees the EBITDA margin to improve by 20 bps to 52.9%.
JSW Steel: The steel major is likely to post a 328% surge in its net profit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,100 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore in the same period last year. The firm is expected to post a QoQ decline in volumes in 3QFY24 while coal costs are expected to remain at elevated levels in H2FY24, said MOSL. Management commentaries on FY24E production and sales are important monitorables, it added.
