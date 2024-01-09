Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Hero Moto, JSW Steel and more: 7 Nifty50 stocks that are likely to post over 40% jump in Q3 profit

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Jan 2024, 06:22 PM IST

In the upcoming Q3 results, Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings to grow 10% YoY. Overall, earnings growth is likely to be driven again by domestic cyclicals, such as Auto and BFSI. Here's a list of 7 stocks that may post over 40% jump in their PAT for Q3.

1/7Apollo Hospitals: The brokerage predicts a 53.8% jump in its Q3 net profit at ₹ 236 crore versus ₹ 153 crore last year. It expects operational loss to decline to ₹ 10 crore from ₹ 38.7 crore QoQ. Optimisation of revenue per store will drive 11% YoY growth in pharmacy sales for the quarter, it added.

2/7L&T: The brokerage sees a 41.2 percent rise in its Q3 net profit at ₹ 4,291 crore from ₹ 2,456 crore last year. It also expects consolidated revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by 18% YoY Core E&C revenue growth. It forecasts Core E&C EBITDA margin of 8.5%, flat YoY and up 110 bps QoQ as legacy orders near completion. Key monitorables include further improvement in order inflows from the GCC region and private sector as well as the working capital cycle, added MOSL.

3/7Hero Moto: The auto major is likely to post a net profit of ₹ 1,039 crore in Q3, up 46.2 percent from ₹ 711 crore in the same quarter last year, as per the brokerage. Volumes grew 18% YoY due to healthy recovery in the domestic market, while discounts during the festival season restricted realisations growth to 2% YoY, it added. MOSL also predicted that the margin would see a 20 bp QoQ contraction (+240 bps YoY) due to slightly higher raw material costs offset by lower other expenses.

4/7Divi's Labs: The brokerage sees a 47.8 percent rise in its Q3 net profit at ₹ 500.8 crore versus ₹ 306 crore in the same period last year. On the low base of the past year, it is expected to deliver 19% YoY growth in sales for the quarter, it added. However, MOSL noted that key monitorables include the impact on freight costs due to recent global political turmoil and an update on the pricing of the generic API portfolio.

5/7BPCL: MOSL predicts the OMC major to post a 66.7 percent rise in its net profit in Q3FY24 to ₹ 3,270 crore from ₹ 1,960 crore in the corresponding period last year. It expects reported GRM at USD 11.7/bbl, with a blended gross marketing margin at ₹ 3.2/liter. It further predicts marketing sales (excluding exports) volumes of 12.8mmt (flat YoY/up 5% QoQ) during the quarter. Also, watch out for updates on the expansion of the Bina refinery and the construction of a new petrochemicals plant, said the brokerage.

6/7Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is likely to post a 50% jump in its net profit in Q3FY24 to ₹ 3,000 crore from ₹ 2,000 crore last year. MOSL expects a 2.6% revenue growth on a sequential basis, led by 2.5%/2% QoQ growth in India Wireless/Airtel Africa. It also predicts India's Wireless growth supported by 1%/1.5% QoQ growth in Subscribers/ARPU, and sees the EBITDA margin to improve by 20 bps to 52.9%.