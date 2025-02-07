Airtel to steer clear of GPU-as-a-service for now, focus on data centre business
Summary
- GPU-as-a-service refers to cloud computing service that provides access to GPUs on demand for workloads such as machine learning, deep learning, gaming, video editing and high-performance computing. Users can rent GPUs from a cloud provider.
India's second-largest telecom services provider Bharti Airtel will steer clear of offering graphics processing unit or GPU-as-a-service in the near term and, instead, look at scaling up its data centres, vice-chairman and managing director Gopal Vittal said in the third-quarter earnings call on Friday.