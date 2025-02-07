Airtel to steer clear of GPU-as-a-service for now, focus on data centre business

With its 5G user base reaching 120 million, Vittal noted that future capital expenditure will be channeled towards 5G, homes and broadband, with no further investments being made towards 4G capacities. The telco will also look towards acquisitions in the B2B space on the back of healthy cash flows. “We'll be selective and very prudent in any investments we make. We are looking at investments into adjacencies in B2B in some of these digital areas. Obviously, these will be bolt-on acquisitions," he said.