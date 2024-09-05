Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1560.95 and closed at ₹ 1552.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1562.65 and a low of ₹ 1545.20 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:13 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1552.65, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82296.28, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1562.65 and a low of ₹1545.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1555.74 10 1519.82 20 1490.46 50 1468.12 100 1400.24 300 1243.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1570.63, ₹1578.37, & ₹1592.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1548.58, ₹1534.27, & ₹1526.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -26.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 92.03 & P/B is at 10.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.42% with a target price of ₹1574.64285714.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in june quarter.