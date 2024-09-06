Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.66%, Nifty down by -0.9%

At 06 Sep 11:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1536.9, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81424.89, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1559.95 and a low of ₹1532.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1563.64 10 1531.09 20 1495.26 50 1471.10 100 1403.82 300 1246.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1558.97, ₹1571.73, & ₹1580.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1537.47, ₹1528.73, & ₹1515.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -18.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 91.17 & P/B is at 9.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.11% with a target price of ₹1600.0.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in june quarter.