Airtel plays wait and watch on AGR dues even as rival Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel is unlikely to move the Supreme Court against the government’s fresh demand of ₹9,450 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, even as rival Vodafone Idea has gone ahead to challenge its own case. Multiple executives aware of the development said Airtel is cautious of locking horns with the government after such petitions by telecom operators were earlier dismissed by the apex court.