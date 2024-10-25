Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is getting trolled by social media users after a video of Ola Electric scooter catching fire went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, an Ola Electric scooter parked outside a showroom in Bengaluru had caught fire and emitted smoke.

The video was shared by Lavanya Ballal, a Congress spokesperson, with the caption, "Just another fiery day in the life of Ola scooter owner."

The video was shot outside an Ola Electric showroom in BTM Layout, Bengaluru.

Several social media users reacted to the video and said it was a Diwali gift from the Ola CEO.

“Ola Electric scooter is the latest firecracker in the market for this Diwali," a user commented.

On of the user called Aggarwal a scamster and said ,“The person must have bought it for Diwaali celebration.@bhash the scamster is selling substandard products to gullible customers.He should be booked for cheating,"

"That's Ola's corporate Diwali party," commented one of the users on X.

“Nobody is taking any responsibility. Worst scooter ever in indian market," added another.

Customer care issues The recently listed Ola has recently been in the news for multiple such incidents and poor customer care services, although the company claims that customer complaints are addressed promptly.

On October 7, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a show-cause notice to the company, accusing it of misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and violation of consumer rights. The CCPA gave Ola 15 days to respond.

In response to the CCPA complaint, Ola Electric claimed that 99 per cent of customer complaints were resolved.

“We wish to emphasize that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola," the company said in a stock filing.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra also raised this issue during his heated exchange with Bhavish Aggarwal on X.

While responding to Kamra's allegations, Bhavish Aggarwal called him a failed comedian and claimed that the company is expanding its network rapidly and will soon clear backlogs.